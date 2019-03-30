QUINADS Hits Market Cap of $30,189.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One QUINADS token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. QUINADS has a total market cap of $30,189.00 and approximately $18,591.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUINADS has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00412486 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00075453 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007143 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000122 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000306 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003375 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000668 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000247 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,195,593,840 tokens. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

