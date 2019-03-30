Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Dougherty & Co

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QTNA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.19 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Quantenna Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Shares of Quantenna Communications stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Quantenna Communications has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $930.89 million, a PE ratio of 304.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quantenna Communications will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantenna Communications news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 35,000 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $726,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 340,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 39,083 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $605,786.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,929 shares of company stock worth $2,958,929. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 61,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,230,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,520 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,487,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 468,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,158,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.

