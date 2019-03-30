Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Dougherty & Co

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QTNA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.19 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Quantenna Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.
Shares of Quantenna Communications stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Quantenna Communications has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $930.89 million, a PE ratio of 304.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Quantenna Communications news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 35,000 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $726,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 340,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 39,083 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $605,786.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,929 shares of company stock worth $2,958,929. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 61,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,230,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,520 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,487,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 468,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,158,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.
About Quantenna Communications
Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.
