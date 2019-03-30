Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

QTNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNA opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Quantenna Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $923.24 million, a P/E ratio of 70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Quantenna Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quantenna Communications will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Quantenna Communications news, CEO Sam Heidari sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 20,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $294,261.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,929 in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Quantenna Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quantenna Communications by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 126,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 169,626 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.

