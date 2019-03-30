Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.
QTNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.
Shares of NASDAQ:QTNA opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Quantenna Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $923.24 million, a P/E ratio of 70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Quantenna Communications news, CEO Sam Heidari sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 20,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $294,261.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,929 in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Quantenna Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quantenna Communications by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 126,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 169,626 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.
Quantenna Communications Company Profile
Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.
