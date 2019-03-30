Quanta Utility Token Hits Market Cap of $3.13 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $21,888.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

