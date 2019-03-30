QAD Inc. (QADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.26 Million

Analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report sales of $78.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.11 million and the highest is $78.40 million. QAD reported sales of $86.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $331.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.66 million to $333.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $355.01 million, with estimates ranging from $349.40 million to $361.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. QAD had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QADA. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. TheStreet raised QAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.82 million, a P/E ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 1.27. QAD has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $204,550.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,989,095 shares in the company, valued at $204,103,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,808,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,131,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,556 shares of company stock worth $3,293,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QAD by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in QAD by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QAD during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in QAD by 8.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in QAD by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

