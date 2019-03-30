Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for IHS Markit Ltd Reduced by SunTrust Banks (INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for IHS Markit in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearbridge LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael M. Easton sold 12,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $648,345.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,233.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $413,222.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,728,808.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

