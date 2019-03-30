Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Schlumberger Limited. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Schlumberger in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Herbert now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE SLB opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,103,000 after buying an additional 2,571,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Schlumberger by 62.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,296,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,028,404,000 after buying an additional 12,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,738,000 after buying an additional 1,558,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

