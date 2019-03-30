Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Raised by Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTO. Eight Capital cut their price target on B2Gold from C$5.40 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.36.

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.00. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,458.75. Also, Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total transaction of C$576,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,574.40.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

