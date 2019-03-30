Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for W&T Offshore in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

WTI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.88. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Bump sold 10,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $295,482.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 89,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,090,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

