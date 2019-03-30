Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Boosted by William Blair

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of IHS Markit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for IHS Markit’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

INFO stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. IHS Markit had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,244,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,027,000 after purchasing an additional 809,731 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,031,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,202 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5,785.0% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 12,980,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759,498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,566,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,859,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,145,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 46,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $2,417,313.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,559,888.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael M. Easton sold 12,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $648,345.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,233.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,450 shares of company stock worth $4,297,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

