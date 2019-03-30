Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Curo Group Holdings Corp Lowered by Analyst (CURO)

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Curo Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Curo Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.89 million. Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 386.32% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

CURO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Curo Group in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

CURO opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.59. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.