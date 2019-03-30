Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp Issued By Wedbush (KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.63 price objective on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura raised KeyCorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.74.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $15.75 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,244,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,322,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,529,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,698,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,177 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $72,127.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,281.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,822.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

