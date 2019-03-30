Pwmco LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Pwmco LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,176.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $814.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 price target on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,314.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

