PVH (PVH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of PVH to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PVH from $178.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.50.

PVH stock traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,173. PVH has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in PVH by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

