PVH (PVH) PT Set at $140.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

PVH (NYSE:PVH) has been assigned a $140.00 price target by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $176.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of PVH to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Cowen set a $142.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $150.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $121.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PVH has a 12 month low of $86.46 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.