Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Invests $84,000 in Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) Stock

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prospect Capital news, insider John F. Barry bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,335,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,964,170.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 299,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $1,891,151.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,892,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,103,422.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 701,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Prospect Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Prospect Capital currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.52 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $187.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.14%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

