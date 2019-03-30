Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBYI. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $28,077,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 406.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,706 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $8,876,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 443.8% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 336,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 274,899 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% during the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,851,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,898,000 after acquiring an additional 254,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $91,444.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $218,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,165,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,062,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,178 shares of company stock worth $341,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $38.79 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.64.

PBYI has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Puma Biotechnology to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/puma-biotechnology-inc-pbyi-shares-sold-by-resources-management-corp-ct-adv.html.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.