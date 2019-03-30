Public Storage (PSA) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $211.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $215.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $230.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.00.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $217.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.26. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $192.02 and a 1-year high of $234.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.