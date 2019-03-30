Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.24 Million Stake in Workday Inc (WDAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Workday by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Workday by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Workday by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.69.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $53,874,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 304,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $50,010,533.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,164,350 shares of company stock valued at $205,489,579. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $192.85 on Friday. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.24 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

