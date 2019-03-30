Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 5,340 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of ANSYS worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ANSYS by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $182.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,172,252.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajei Gopal sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $3,132,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,384 shares of company stock worth $10,536,416 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on shares of ANSYS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

