Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 332 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,833,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,437,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 505.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 305,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 254,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 214,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSCT. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $125,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 710,317 shares of company stock valued at $27,056,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $84.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.44% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

