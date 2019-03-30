Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Co cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

In related news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $408,940.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,940.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.06. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 90.83% and a negative net margin of 31.41%. Research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

