Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GKOS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Glaukos by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.81 and a beta of 1.63. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $83.14.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.02 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.34.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $350,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $6,092,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,087,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

