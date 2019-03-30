Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (LE)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lands’ End as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 971,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 345.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LE stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $537.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $502.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

