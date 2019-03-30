Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM)’s share price was up 27.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Approximately 699,936 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 88,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.59 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of $9.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

Get Proteome Sciences alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/proteome-sciences-prm-trading-up-27-4.html.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, isobaric reagents, and biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.