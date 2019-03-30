Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,283,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,743 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5,839.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,145,000 after purchasing an additional 222,229 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 311,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 129,631 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/prosperity-bancshares-inc-pb-shares-sold-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.