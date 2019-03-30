Progress Software (PRGS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

PRGS opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.64 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Progress Software by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 98,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,458,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Progress Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

