Progress Software (PRGS) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of PRGS traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,981. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,458,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,184,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,030,000 after buying an additional 907,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,729,000 after buying an additional 560,343 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $14,391,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 680,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 377,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

