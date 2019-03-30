Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Profire Energy worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 874.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 331.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.79 on Friday. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Profire Energy had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

