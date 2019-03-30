Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in W W Grainger by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $375,518.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,933,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total value of $718,339.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,848 shares in the company, valued at $14,214,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.01.

GWW stock opened at $300.93 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $372.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

