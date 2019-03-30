Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $20,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 138,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 492,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.89.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.06 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.71). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $373,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $798,230.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,527 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,041 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

