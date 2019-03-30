Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,742 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $20,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 419 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $204,108.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at $746,063.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $700,556.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,508 shares of company stock worth $15,999,089. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $105.12 and a one year high of $139.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

