Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.56 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,620 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Rayonier worth $19,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rayonier by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 266,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Rayonier by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 206,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 263,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.34 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rayonier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.98 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.49.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

