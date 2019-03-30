Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,800 iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000.
Shares of IYY opened at $141.23 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $116.62 and a one year high of $147.61.
About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF
iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.
