Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,376 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,314,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 787,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 377,809 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $50.19 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

