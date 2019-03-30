Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Loews Co. (L)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Loews by 4,728.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,401,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,932,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $861,813,000 after purchasing an additional 739,962 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Loews by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,478,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,837,000 after purchasing an additional 393,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 369,807 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on L shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $219,449.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $38,618.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,927 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $47.93 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.06). Loews had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.80%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs.

