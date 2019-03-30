Primo Water (PRMW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRMW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.44 million, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

In related news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $27,011.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 690,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Primo Water by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,460,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 51,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 51,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Primo Water by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

