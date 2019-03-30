Popular (BPOP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

BPOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.18. Popular has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $58.55.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $629.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $171,885.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,260.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $888,326. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Popular by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,614,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth about $512,000. AXA grew its position in Popular by 198.6% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 187,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Popular by 51.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Popular by 2,959.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 131,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.