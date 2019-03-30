Polarityte (PTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.35

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 19422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Monday, January 14th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.80. The firm has a market cap of $231.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 4,259.44% and a negative return on equity of 258.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polarityte Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Polarityte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

