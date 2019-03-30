PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Holdings Trimmed by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $122.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $154.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $1,514,222.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,537,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,845.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Bank of America cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.45.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

