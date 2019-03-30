PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $75,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 2,648.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 58,116 shares during the period.

Shares of PSCF stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $60.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

