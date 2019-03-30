PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,399 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 119.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $8,668,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,502,000.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $31.06 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.04%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

