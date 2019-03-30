Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Chemical Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 70,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 301,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,243,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $282.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.2331 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

