Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $158,475,000. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $81,279,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,917,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,379 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Plains GP by 137.0% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,557,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,268,000 after buying an additional 2,056,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 148.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,861,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,201,000 after buying an additional 1,708,217 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.22. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

