Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Appert now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.67 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.46 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.58% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FDS. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.18.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $248.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $184.48 and a 12 month high of $248.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,022 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,086,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 623,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 96,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 1,856 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.89, for a total value of $372,851.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,942.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,391 shares of company stock worth $6,631,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.01%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

