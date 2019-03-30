Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Bought by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,474,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

