Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 133,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,421,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,286,000 after acquiring an additional 95,427 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RVT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 236,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,727. Royce Value Trust Inc has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $16.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

