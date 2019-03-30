Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

DECK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.99. The stock had a trading volume of 382,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,508. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $85.81 and a 52 week high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The textile maker reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $1.28. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $873.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

