Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,468,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,929,000 after purchasing an additional 634,605 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353,931 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,718,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,703,000 after purchasing an additional 292,872 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,136,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,545 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

