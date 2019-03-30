Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,468,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,929,000 after purchasing an additional 634,605 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353,931 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,718,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,703,000 after purchasing an additional 292,872 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,136,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,545 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $79.73.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
