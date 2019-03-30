Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.41

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

